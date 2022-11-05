Rajkummar Rao Shares He Got Rejected Due To His Looks, Says ‘Was Told To Audition For Hero’s Friend…’

Over the past few years, Rajkummar Rao has progressively propelled himself into the top tier of actors. He has received a lot of great reviews for a number of his movies, but Stree’s box office success gave him his first significant commercial breakthrough. But it’s been nothing short of a rough road for him. He has experienced rejection, was replaced, and had his role reduced. Not only that, but during the Breaking Bollywood Stereotypes session at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2022, Rajkummar recently admitted that his appearance deterred casting directors from asking him to audition for lead roles.

Rajkummar discussed how he struggled at the beginning of his career not just to find roles but also to audition for lead roles since he would not be taken into consideration because of his appearance. “There was a time when I would never get to audition for the hero’s role. I was told to audition for his friend’s role," the actor revealed at the event.

Rajkummar acknowledged that he is not the most handsome man, but it was filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee who picked him for his talent rather than his looks. Rajkummar earlier discussed how he faced rejection due to criticism over his appearance. Some claimed he wasn’t tall enough to be a lead hero, while others questioned his physique. He was even turned down because of the shape of his eyebrows.

Rajkummar Rao made his film debut as a newsreader in Rann. In Bollywood, he gained notoriety after appearing in Dibakar Banerjee’s blockbuster movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha. His upcoming performance will be in Monica, O My Darling, a dark comedy on Netflix that is set to release on November 11.

The Breaking Bollywood Stereotypes session during the conclave was attended by the cast of Vasant Bala’s dark comedy, Monica, O My Darling which includes Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen alongside Sanya Malhotra in HIT-The First Case, an official remake of the 2020 Telugu film Hit. HIT revolves around a member of the “Homicide Intervention Team" (HIT) who is willing to go above and beyond to find and save a missing woman.

