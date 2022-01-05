Rajkummar Rao Slams Fraudster for Using His Name to Extort Rs 3 Cr: 'Be Careful of Such Fake People'

Rajkummar Rao has alerted his fans and friends about a fraudulent email being circulated in his name to dupe people. “#Fake guys please be careful of such fake people. I don’t know anyone named Saumya," wrote Rajkummar in his Instagram Stories. The actor said the fraudsters were using fake email ids and managers in a bid to extort huge sums from people.

According to the screenshot, a person posing as Rajkummar Rao had sent out an email to someone named Arjun. In the email, the person wrote about agreeing to sign a film titled ‘Honeymoon Package’ and even mentioned the director as Mr. Santosh Maskey. During the conversation, he asked the recipient of the mail to transfer a signing amount of Rs 3.1 crore citing that he is not available in Mumbai. In a bid to appear genuine, he even wrote that he will be present at the Ramoji Studios in Hyderabad for the narration of the film on January 6.

Of late, cybercrime has become quite rampant and fraudsters are applying new methods to dupe people. Miscreants often pose as someone else in online criminal acts to deceive people and extort money from them. In the past, other celebrities have fallen prey to cybercrime where their social media handles were hacked.

In December 2020, actor Vikrant Massey had announced that his Instagram account had been hacked. He had warned people to refrain from clicking any link or direct message sent in his name.

Even Esha Deol had reported her Instagram account being hacked last year in January. She had also requested people to avoid replying to any message sent from her account at that time.

Hackers usually send links of misleading and fake web pages in a bid to extort money through a phishing attack.

