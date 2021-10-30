Rajkummar Rao to Marry Patralekhaa in November? Here's What We Know

Celebrity weddings are always a point of interest for fans and to their joy and excitement, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao might soon tie the knot with Patralekha. If a report in ETimes is anything to go by, the Newton actor will be tieing the nuptial knot in November this year. A report in the publication further suggests that the dates are November 10, 11 and 12. In 2018, when the publication had asked Patralekhaa about her wedding plans, she had said that the couple has a lot to achieve and they have no such plans for about 6-7 years.

Celebrities close to the couple have been informed apparently and it is going to be a close-knit ceremony with industry friends, family and other close friends. The couple has been in a relationship for nearly 10 years now.

In an old interview, the actress recalled their first meeting. She said she had first seen him in the film LSD (Love Sex Aur Dhokha). “I thought that the weird guy he played in the film was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, ‘I’m going to marry her’. It was so ironic," she recalled.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao released his recent film Hum Do Humare Do on Disney+Hotstar. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Ratna Pathak Shah, Paresh Rawal. Apart from that, he has a couple of projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Badhaai Do opposite Bhumi Pednekar, a Netflix film Monica, O My Darling and Vikram Rao’s Hit: The First Case.

