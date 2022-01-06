Rajkummar Rao to Play Visually Impaired Industrialist Srikanth Bolla in Bhushan Kumar's Next

Rajkummar Rao is all set to take on another challenging role in his career. In his upcoming film, he will play Srikanth Bolla, a vision-impaired conglomerate. The yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is a movie based on an exceptional industrialist who didn’t let his visual impairment get in the way of his career and founded Bollant Industries, actively supported by Ravi Kanth Mantha. The inspiring tale of Srikanth Bolla will be created by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, and it will be written by Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sidhu. The film production is scheduled to begin in July 2022.

Srikanth Bolla, who hails from a small, inconspicuous village in rural Andhra Pradesh, has faced and conquered numerous hardships in life. Born blind to poor, uneducated parents, Srikanth has faced enormous resistance and struggle from birth to fighting a long-running legal battle with the state after class ten to pursue a career in science. BUt he had bigger dreams. He not only passed his tenth and twelfth-grade exams with flying colours, but he also became the first international blind student to study at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States. A powerful, truly groundbreaking pioneer who believes that vision is much more than eyesight and has more to do with the mind!

Rajkummar Rao is overjoyed and considers it an honour to play Srikant. The actor said, “Srikanth Bolla is an inspiration! It’s indeed a privilege to play such an inspiring persona who has been through a lot of hardships and, despite that, has risen like a phoenix! I am really looking forward to playing Srikant. I’m happy to collaborate with Bhushan Sir yet again on this compelling project."

Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director and Chairman of T-Series, spoke about the opportunity of producing a biopic about his life, his absolutely incredible persona, and his story that has inspired millions of people, “Srikanth Bolla’s story testifies the very proverb of acing against the odds. Having faced so many challenges since birth, yet not letting anything hamper his dreams – his journey is truly inspirational. And it’s indeed a privilege to be associated with a person like him. The personality of this character is such that only an actor of a calibre like Rajkummar Rao can justify it and we are happy to have such a fine actor on board. Tushar Hiranandani’s vision to showcase this captivating story is very peculiar. As we are thrilled to make this film, we are equally excited for the audiences to witness this compelling story of Srikanth!"

Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani and Tushar Hiranandani, who will also direct the untitled Srikanth film say about the inspirational journey they will embark upon during the making of this film, “The minute we learnt about Sri’s story we decided that this inspiring story needs to reach the masses and what can be a better medium than cinema. We are truly blessed to be working with such powerhouses like Rajkummar Rao and Bhushan Ji for this project. We really hope that Sri’s journey really tugs the heartstrings of the audiences just like it did for all of us."

Meanwhile, Rajkummar is working on several projects, including Bheed, directed by Anubhav Sinha. Bheed is billed as a sociopolitical drama, with Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. He also co-stars in the suspense thriller HIT-The First Case with Sanya Malhotra. On May 20, the film will be released in theatres.

