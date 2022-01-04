Rajkummar Rao Wins Patralekhaa Over With His Maeri Performance at Wedding Reception, Ayushmann Khurrana Praises

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in November. While videos and pictures from the wedding ceremonies gave a glimpse of the fun the couple had at the wedding, Rajkummar now shared a new video from the wedding reception.

On Tuesday, the Stree actor took to Instagram and shared a video in which he and his friends, including Paatal Lok star Abhishek Banerjee, came together to sing the hit song Maeri. The group grabbed two mics and sang the whole song while a live band accompanied them. As the group sang, Patralekhaa along with other guests attending the reception were seen cheering them on.

At one point, Rajkummar also broke into bhangra and Patralekhaa too was seen dancing in the crowd. Rajkummar shared the video and wrote, “Patralekhaa, Humari shaadi ki ye haseen shaam (The beautiful night from our wedding). Sing for the people you love. Kehte hai gaana aaye ya na aaye, gaana chahiye specially jab wo ek impromptu singing session ban jaye (They say you should sing, whether or not you know how to sing especially when it turns into an impromptu singing session.) Thank you @tusharjoshiii you super talented boy, for letting us sing one of our favourite Hindi songs. With the most wonderful @anishjohn83 @vinraw @nowitsabhi."

The video has received love from many, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ayushmann took to the comments section and wrote, “Khoobsoorat (beautiful)" whereas Siddhant dropped a heart emoji. Fans dropped comments such as “This is so so so beautiful," “Such a cute video," and “Powerhouse performance."

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa dated for 11 years before they got married in November last year. Sharing pictures from their wedding in Chandigarh on Instagram, Rajkummar had said, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond."

