Rajkummar Rao's Monica, O My Darling Gets a Release Date For Netflix

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has delivered two successful hits — Badhaai Do and Hit: The First Case — this year. Rajkummar has proved his versatility as an actor by doing these projects. Banking on this success, he is ready to delight fans with another project titled Monica, O My Darling slated to be released on November 11 on Netflix. The release date was announced by Netflix India on Twitter. The Twitter caption reads, “Someone please tell @RajkummarRao that he already has a hold on our hearts. He doesn’t need a claw for it Monica O My Darling, premieres on 11th November! #MOMD #MonicaOMyDarling".

Advertisement

The teaser of Monica, O My Darling was dropped by Netflix a month ago and it became a hot topic of discussion among movie buffs. The teaser shows Rajkummar’s character Jayant, a boy from Angola and others who affect his life in Mumbai. Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, Radhika Madan, Vijay Kenkre and others have also essayed pivotal roles in this film.

The audience loved the teaser and wrote that the trio of Rajkummar, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi will churn out something great with their compelling performances. Netizens also lauded the fact that Netflix has provided a strong platform for talented artists. A user appreciated how Radhika easily imbibes the nuances of her character. The teaser has piqued everyone’s curiosity for the film, touted to be a crime comedy.

Directed by Vasan Bala, Monica, O My Darling revolves around a robotics expert trying to achieve something big in life. However, an unexpected turn of events forces him to join a plot involving murder. Writer Yogesh Chandekar has penned the script and Matchbox Shots produced this film.

Advertisement

Director Vasant is every bit excited about this movie and talked about it in an interview with ANI. Vasant said that Monica, O My Darling is a dream project for him and he cannot wait to entertain people with the twisted crime comedy.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here