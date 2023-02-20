Home » News » Movies » Rajnikanth Celebrates Brother Sathyanarayana Rao, Nephew Balakrishna's Birthday With Family, Shares Pics

Rajnikanth Celebrates Brother Sathyanarayana Rao, Nephew Balakrishna's Birthday With Family, Shares Pics

Megastar Rajnikanth shared pictures from birthday celebrations of elder brother Sathyanarayana Rao and nephew Ramakrishna.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 12:25 IST

Chennai, India

Rajnikanth with elder brother Sathyanarayana Rao who recently turned 80
Rajnikanth with elder brother Sathyanarayana Rao who recently turned 80

Megastar Rajnikant shares an exceptional bond with his elder brother Sathyanarayana Rao. As such, it didn’t come as a surprise when the actor marked his brother’s 80th birthday with pomp in Bengaluru. Thalaivar shared the pictures from the celebration and his fans were awestruck to see his camaraderie with Sathyanarayana Rao. Not only that, but the day was also special for Rajnikanth because along with Sathyanarayana Rao’s birthday, the actor also marked the occasion with the birthday of his nephew Ramakrishna who had turned 60.

On Sunday, Rajnikanth took to his Twitter handle to share a couple of pictures from the celebration that went on to feature him taking blessings from Sathyanarayana Rao followed by glimpses of his wife Latha and all the family members and friends posing for a happy picture. The Superstar also penned a note that read, “Had the happiness of celebrating the 80th birthday of my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad and the 60th birthday of his son Ramakrishna on the same day with my family … felt blessed to shower gold on this golden heart which made me who I am today thankful to god."

Several fans flooded the timeline with endearing responses. One of them wrote, “Super Thalaiva! I tried so much to meet you today in Bangalore.. But not even a pint of help from others to see you in person! That’s when I get to realise again & again, you are very very close to us yet so far ❤️❤️ Love you Thalaivaaaa ❤️❤️" Another one tweeted, “Love u Thalaivaa. So happy for you and the entire family " Someone else penned,"Super Thalaivaaaa ❤️ Must Learn ✅ from you how to Respect Family & have Family Values despite being a Big Star Thalaivaaa!"

On the professional front, Rajinikanth’s 169th film Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. On his birthday last month, the makers of Jailer unveiled his character’s looks from the film with a teaser. It started with a shot of Rajinikanth sitting with only his legs visible to us. Then we get to see his silhouette. We then see him fixing his shirt and getting ready and then finally get a clear view of his face. The teaser video ends with the megastar smirking at the camera. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi.

first published: February 20, 2023, 12:25 IST
last updated: February 20, 2023, 12:25 IST
