Rajnikanth’s Thalapathi Clocks 31 Years: Why Film Is Still A Favorite For Many

Veteran director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Thalapathi, starring popular Tamil actor Rajnikanth clocked 31 years on November 5 this year. The interesting and unique take on the Mahabharata epic raged at the box office during its release in 1991. Mani Ratnam, very cleverly, drew comparisons between Mahabharat’s famous character Karna with Rajnikanth’s Surya. Even after 31 years, the crime-drama film holds a special place in the hearts of many Rajnikanth fans.

As the epic film turns a year older, here’s a look back at some of the intriguing features of Thalapathi that made the film one of Mani Ratnam’s greatest directorial masterpieces.

The plot:

The film revolves around a strong and valiant man from the slums named Surya played by Rajnikanth and his relationship with a power-hungry don, Devarak, brilliantly essayed by actor Mammootty. The plot is a visual spectacle depicting some intense and action-packed sequences between the two protagonists. Thalapathi tells the tale of the journeys conducted between Suryaputra Karna and the eldest son of Kauravas, Duryodhana. However, Thalapathi was a modern take on the age-old Mahabharata that made the film so exceptional.

Strong female characters

The film received a momentary backlash from viewers after actress Srividya played Rajnikanth’s mother, although she was much younger than the actor. However, proving her acting prowess, Srividya aced the role of Kalyani and bagged the coveted Cinema Express Award for Best Character Actress. In addition, Bhanupriya who played the character of Padma in Thalapathi also added much-needed depth to Rajnikanth’s Surya. The strong female characters were the best part of Thalapathi.

Musical Maestro

Besides the commendable acting from Rajnikanth, Mammootty, Shobana, Srividya, Arvind Swamy, and Amrish Puri, Thalapathi is also a musical genius. Famous composer Ilaiyaraaja scored the music in the film, resulting in the film being a work of art. Out of the many songs, the Rakkamma Kaiya Thattu song holds a special place in the hearts of many.

