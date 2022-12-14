Rajpal Yadav Allegedly Injures Student In UP While Filming For A Movie: Reports

A student allegedly got injured when actor Rajpal Yadav was riding a scooter during the filming of his upcoming Hindi film, reported IANS. According to the police, the incident happened in the Katra area of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. The injured student has filed a complaint at Colonelganj Police Station in connection with the incident and has also alleged misbehaviour by the film team after the incident.

Rajpal has also filed a police complaint, which stated that some people, including the student, tried to create a hindrance in the shooting of the film, which was underway with the permission of the district administration.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Colonelganj Police Station, Ram Mohan Rai said that the scooter which the actor was riding was old. Rajpal reportedly lost control and hit the student after the vehicle’s clutch wire broke. The officer also mentioned that there were no visible injuries on the student’s body.

The SHO also added, “However, further investigation is being carried out following which further action will be taken."

According to unclaimed reports, the actor-comedian and his team started shooting their upcoming film near Laxmi Talkies crossing in the morning. Curious locals, including students, gathered in large numbers at the shooting spot to watch the production work and that’s when the incident happened. The team then proceeded towards Bank Road, where Rajpal was being filmed riding a scooter.

On the work front, Rajpal was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will be next seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial Dream Girl 2. The film is all set to star Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey in the lead roles. It also has Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seems Pahwa and Annu Kapoor in key roles.

