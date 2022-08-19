Rajpal Yadav Dedicates His Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Role To Charlie Chaplin; Here's Why

Rajpal Yadav was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. Months after the release, Yadav talked about playing a supporting role in the film and shared that he wishes to dedicate his role in Annes Bazmee’s movie to Charlie Chaplin. Mentioning that he loved his role in the film, Rajpal Yadav further mentioned that he loves when his roles by enjoyed by all.

“In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, I think my habit of wanting to live the lives of unique characters has been good for me. If I had not taken up supporting roles, then a caricature-like character in Bhool Bhulaiyaa would never have come to me. And I love doing this. My character should be enjoyed by kids, adults, and older people because, ultimately, we are not doing reality, we are doing the illusion of reality. Even in the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa, I’ve only got 3-4 scenes. But everyone loved it so much that everywhere there were so many miniatures. I dedicate this character to Charlie Chaplin because he had a unique charm as well," the actor told Filmfare.

Advertisement

During the interview, Rajpal Yadav also talked about how every actor dreams of being the lead but that’s not something he stuck to. “Every actor has the dream of being the main lead, but I have a bad habit of always leaving doors open for roles. If the role is 3–4 scenes, I think of it as a 20–20 cricket match where I have 3 overs to play. I think that this is the IPL of entertainment, and if I have 3-4 overs here in which I do well, it’s all good. So I have never kept these boundaries that say ‘lead hai toh lead hi karunga.’ If there is a character where I get the opportunity that gives me the hook, I take it," he added.

Advertisement

Besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Rajpal Yadav was recently also seen in Ardh along with Rubina Dilaik. He will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Thai Massage.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here