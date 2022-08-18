Rajpal Yadav Is ‘Eagerly Waiting’, Praying for Raju Srivastava Amidst Death Rumours: ‘Get Well Soon’

Raju Srivastava was hospitalized in AIIMS Delhi following a heart attack that he suffered from while ding his regular exercises at the gym. He had also suffered from significant brain damage, and had been kept in the ventilator. While many people have been claiming that he is ‘clinically dead’ and ‘almost brain dead’, his manager has exclusively confirmed to News18 Showsha that Raju Srivastava is alive. Amidst all the rumours, actor Rajpal Yadav has sent his best wishes.

Rajpal Yadav took to his social media to post a video, where he says that he is eagerly waiting for him to meet up, after he gets better. He is also praying for his recovery, so that he can return to his ‘sansaar’ and to entertain people like he always did. He said, “Bhai Raju Srivastava, get well soon. We are all praying for you and eagerly waiting for you. Your family, your ‘sansaar’ and your well-wishers, everyone is praying for your speedy recovery. Get out soon, so that we can all hug each other, and you stay happy and keep entertaining the world. Love you brother, god bless you, get well soon."

In an exclusive chat, Raju Srivastava’s manager informed us, Srivastava’s manager said, “At 2 am on Wednesday, doctors informed us that he was critical but it’s been 16 hours now, and doctors are working on his treatment. He is unconscious. There was swelling in his brain nerves. With some medicines, he was unable to respond. Then some injections were given which caused swelling in some of his brain nerves. Doctors are treating it."

