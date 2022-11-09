Home » News » Movies » Rajshri Favourites Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Grace Uunchai Premiere; Shehnaaz Gill Lights Up Red Carpet

Rajshri Favourites Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Grace Uunchai Premiere; Shehnaaz Gill Lights Up Red Carpet

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit were among the many stars who attended the premiere of Rajshri Productions' Uunchai.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 09, 2022, 22:43 IST

Mumbai, India

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit attend the premiere of Uunchai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit attend the premiere of Uunchai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Rajshri Production favourites Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit were among the many stars who attended the premiere of Uunchai. Salman, the forever Prem of the production house, was seen walking the red carpet wearing a dark blue shirt with a pair of denim pants. The actor posed with Anupam Kher and director Sooraj Barjatya. Meanwhile, Madhuri was seen turning heads in a golden ensemble.

Also spotted at the event were Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree, Rani Mukerji and Kajol. While Bhagyashree was seen wearing a gorgeous black saree, Rani opted for a pink saree. Meanwhile, Kajol chose a casual look for the night. Shehnaaz Gill was also seen walking the red carpet. The actress, who will be sharing the screen with Salman Khan soon, attended the special gathering in a blue ensemble.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

The special screening was also attended by Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Mahima Chaudhry, and many more. Check out the pictures below:

Anupam Kher and Boman Irani with Abhishek Bachchan at the premiere of Uunchai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Anupam Kher with Jaya Bachchan at the premiere of Uunchai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Anupam Kher with Rani Mukerji at the premiere of Uunchai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Anupam Kher and Boman Irani pose with Shehnaaz Gill at the premiere of Uunchai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana Ranaut at the premiere of Uunchai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)" width="696" height="1044" class="size-full wp-image-6348349" /> Anupam Kher poses with Kangana Ranaut at the premiere of Uunchai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar at the premiere of Uunchai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)" width="696" height="1044" class="size-full wp-image-6348343" /> Anupam Kher, Sooraj Barjatya and Boman Irani pose with Akshay Kumar at the premiere of Uunchai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri Dixit at the premiere of Uunchai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Uunchai is special for Sooraj Barjatya as the film releases on the 75th Anniversary Of Rajshri Productions. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa and Neena Gupta, and is set to release on November 11. The film revolves around three senior citizens who head to the Himalayas to accomplish a dream that their late friend had dreamt of.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 09, 2022, 22:43 IST
last updated: November 09, 2022, 22:43 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+46PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Nora Fatehi, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Sunny Leone Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Radhika Apte, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha Among Actresses Slaying Chic Pantsuits, See Their Stunning Pictures