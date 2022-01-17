Raju Jeyamohan Wins Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Title, Bags Rs 50 Lakh

Contestant Raju Jeyamohan emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 5, hosted by Kamal Haasan. The reality show that premiered on Vijay TV on October 3 last year concluded on January 16, 2022, with a grand finale. Raju lifted the winner’s trophy and won a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. He defeated VJ Priyanka Deshpande, Pavani Reddy, Niroop Nandakumar, and Amir. VJ Priyanka Deshpande emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 and Pavani Reddy was the second runner-up of the show.

The reality show aired 106 episodes. It saw 20 contestants, including two wildcard entries, but ultimately Raju won the title of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 winner.

After winning the title, Raju Jeyamohan said that he was scared throughout the eviction process in the grand finale. He expressed gratitude towards his fans and the showrunners.

Raju Jeyamohan, a model-turned-actor, has a massive fan following. He has more than 2,47,000 followers on Instagram. In the Bigg Boss house, he won audience hearts with his mimicry skills and humorous one-liners. He was hailed as the most entertaining contestant of this season.

Raju Jeyamohan never became captain inside the house. He was nominated for eviction more than five times but he managed to survive every time as his fans voted for him in record numbers.

Raju was born in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli and was brought up in Chennai. He started his film career with the Tamil movie Natpuna Ennanu Theryuma in 2017. He also appeared in many Tamil television serials like Kana Kaanum Kalangal, Aandaal Azhagar, Kalloori Salai, Saravanan Meenatchi and Bharathi Kannamma. Besides working as an actor, he also worked as an assistant director, screenwriter in popular Tamil TV shows and films.

According to reports, Raju has been roped in for a pivotal role in actor Sivakarthikeyan’s movie Don.

