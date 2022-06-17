Raju Shetty, Saurabh Shetty Congratulate Praveen Tarde For Sarsenapati Hambirrao

The historical action drama Sarsenapati Hambirrao, which salutes the bravery of Maratha warrior Hambirrao Mohite, has been well received at the box office. Praveen Tarde, who played Hambirrao Mohite in the film, also directed the project.

The actor-director has received appreciation from all corners. Meanwhile, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader and former MP Raju Shetty and his son Saurabh Shetty have paid a special visit to Pravin Tarde and congratulated him on the success of the film.

Speaking about this, Saurabh Shetty said, “Yesterday, I came to Pune with Saheb Raju Shetty for work. And while sitting in the car, there was a discussion about the movie Sarsenapati Hambirrao. I appreciated the acting of actor Praveen Tarde who played Hambirrao Mohite. And I expressed my wish that I want to meet him today and Saheb called Praveen Tarde and decided to meet him at the house of Bapu Wani, the owner of Deul Bandh.

“As soon as I reached Bapu Vani’s house, Bapu and Praveen Tarde welcomed Baba and gave me a big hug. At that moment, my father introduced me to them."

Praveen Tarde said, “I am a big fan of your father. The way he fights for his rights for agriculture and farmers, his journey is very inspiring."

“He praised my father’s work. We chatted for about an hour and a half and then they showed me my father a few moments from the movie Sarsenapati Hambirrao on TV. Raju Shetty felicitated Praveen Tarde and wished him all the best for the success of the film," Shetty said.

For the unversed, Hambirrao Mohite was an army commander of seventeenth-century warrior king Shivaji, who was the founder of the Maratha empire. Hambirrao Mohite later served under Shivaji’s son and successor Sambhaji.

Released on May 27, the film also stars Shruti Marathe, Mohan Joshi, Ramesh Pardeshi, and Snehal Tarde in Pivotal roles.

