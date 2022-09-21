Raju Srivastav Passes Away Live Update: Comedian Dies at 58, Amit Shah Says His Death 'Great Loss to Art World'

Raju Srivastav No More LIVE Updates: Renowned comedian Raju Srivastav has passed away. Srivastav, who has appeared in several comedy shows and a few movies, died almost a month and a half after he suffered a heart attack. He was 58. His death comes as a shock to the country. Several fans, stars, and political leaders took to Twitter and mourned his passing.

The news of his death was reported by ANI. “Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi at the age of 58, confirms his family. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym,” the agency tweeted.

The comedian suffered a heart attack on August 9 and was soon rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi. Srivastav’s team confirmed that he suffered a heart attack while working out at the time.

“He was working out on the treadmill around 11-11:30 when he had the stroke. He is stable now. There is nothing to worry (about) as of now. Doctors are conducting tests, we’ll share more information soon,” his team said. It was later reported that the comedian suffered immense brain damage too after cardiac arrest.

Raju Srivastava was a popular name. Having starred in a few films in the 90s and 2000s, he went on to become a household name when he appeared in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He went on to star in several other comedy shows, including Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil. The comedian received appreciation from many stars and political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

