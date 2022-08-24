'Raju Srivastav Stable But Still Unconscious,' Says Comedian's Manager

His condition is stable but he is still unconscious, the manager of comedian Raju Srivastav has said. Doctors are treating him well and Raju is on a ventilator, the manager said, adding he’s being monitored round the clock. Doctors believe that Raju is improving but will take time, the manager told an English daily.

Raju Srivastav’s daughter Antara, speaking to PTI said, “My father is stable and unconscious." Shekhar Suman, who is in close contact with Raju Srivastava’s family, regularly gives Twitter updates on his health. Recently, he posted that Raju’s organs are working properly. He wrote that the comedian was still unconscious but doctors said that he was improving rapidly.

Raju Srivastava was hospitalised on August 9 with chest pain. It was later revealed that he suffered a major heart attack. He was rushed to the All India Medical Institute of Sciences. Family sources said that Raju was exercising on the treadmill when he suffered a massive stroke

Recently, his fellow comedian Sunil Pal shared a health update that Raju was brain dead. Moreover, his manager also said that Raju’s brain nerves were found swollen and water was also filled in the brain. Doctors cannot prescribe him heavy medicines due to his heart problem.

Raju Srivastava is popular in the comedy genre. He rose to prominence from the show comedy circuit. In the show, he used to impersonate Bollywood actors. Later, he was part of shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

