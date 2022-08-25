Raju Srivastava Gains Consciousness After 15 Days, Being Monitored By AIIMS Doctors

Raju Srivastava, who is currently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, has finally gained consciousness. On Thursday, news agency ANI reported that the comedian has gained consciousness after 15 days and shared that his health is being monitored by doctors.

Sharing the news, Raju’s personal secretary Garvit Narang said, “Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he’s being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. His health condition is improving."

On Wednesday, Raju’s brother Dipoo Srivastava also shared comedian’s health update and mentioned that the comedian’s condition is stable now. “Raju ji is stable, doctors are doing their best and treating him. I request his fans to pray for him, we are expecting some good news soon. Doctors have said he will recover," he told Indian Express.

Prior to this, Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha Srivastava also issued a statement and assured all that her husband’s is a fighter who will surely ‘comeback’. “He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes. My sincere request is kindly do not spread rumours. It affects our morale. We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best and Raju ji is supporting them, He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity," she told news agency PTI.

For the unversed, Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 9 following which he was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi. Srivastava’s team confirmed that he suffered a heart attack while working out at the time. It was later revealed that Raju was working out on the treadmill when had the stroke.

Raju Srivastava is a popular name on the comedy circuit and is widely loved for his impersonation of Bollywood actors and political leaders. He also participated in several comedy shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

