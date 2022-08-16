Raju Srivastava's Health Is Improving After Heart Attack; Manager Shares Update

There has been a slight improvement in the condition of popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava as he remains in the intensive care unit of AIIMS, New Delhi, his personal secretary Garvit Narang said.

The 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital after suffering a heart attack on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

“The health condition of Raju Srivastava is improving. We pray that he recovers soon," Raju’s personal secretary was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Advertisement

Earlier, Raju’s family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying the comedian’s condition is “stable".

“Raju Srivastava ji’s condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well wishers for continued love and support," the family said in the statement.

The family also requested people to “ignore any rumour or fake news being circulated". Raju’s nephew, Kushal Srivastava, also shared how distressful the negative rumours have been to the family. He told ETimes, “We are trying our best to stop these negative news as they are spreading easily. People are messaging and asking so things are getting difficult to handle. Raju ji is already fighting a battle inside and these rumours are disturbing the family. We put up a post on his Instagram also, but people are still continuing to message or publish wrong information."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here