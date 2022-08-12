Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian Still Unconscious; Suffered Brain Damage After Heart Attack

Over two days after Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack, the comedian continues to be unconscious and is still on ventilator support. As reported by India Today, his condition has neither improved nor declined. The report further claims that Srivastava continues to be critical and that he suffered immense brain damage too after cardiac arrest.

For the unversed, Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 9 and was rushed to AIIMS hospital in Delhi. Later, Srivastava’s team confirmed that he suffered a heart attack while working out. “He was working out on the treadmill around 11-11:30 when he had the stroke. He is stable now. There is nothing to worry as of now. Doctors are conducting tests, we’ll share more information soon," his team said.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also had a telephonic conversation with Raju Srivastava’s wife and assured her of all help. Later in the day, defense minister Rajnath Singh also dialed the AIIMS director to enquire about the comedian’s health condition.

On Wednesday, comedian Sunil Pal also shared Raju’s health update via a social media video and said, “He was admitted on time. By God’s grace, his health is way better now. He is out of danger." He further added, “Raju Bhai get well soon. We all love you. Your health should be fine soon. His recovery is a great news for all of us."

Raju Srivastava is a popular name on the comedy circuit and is widely loved for his impersonation of Bollywood actors and political leaders. He also participated in several comedy shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil. In 2017, Raju also revealed that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys his mimicry. “He told me, ‘If you wish to, you should mimic me, just take care that the crowd should be entertained.’ He believes mimicry is an art. Modi ji in fact said that there should not be in any discrimination, that powerful people are not poked fun at, and only rest of the sections are the subject of one’s humour," he told The Indian Express.

