Raju Srivastava Health Update: Shekhar Suman Says Comedian 'Seems To Be Out of Critical Condition'

Raju Srivastava seems to be out of critical condition. On Friday afternoon, Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to share the comedian’s health update. He mentioned that the best doctors and surgeons are treating Srivastava and that it looks like ‘things are getting better’.

“Raju’s latest update is that he seems out of that critical condition he was in y’day. The best doctors, neurosurgeons are attending on him and things are looking better. I feel Raju’s own will to fight and our collective prayers are being heard by the almighty.🙏🙏🙏har har mahadev," he wrote.

Earlier today, Raju’s wife Shikha told news agency PTI that her husband is stable and is being treated well. “He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes," she said.

Raju’s wife also urged everyone not to spread rumours and added, “My sincere request is kindly do not spread rumours. It affects our morale. We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best and Raju ji is supporting them, He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity."

On Thursday, Raju Srivastava’s manager opened up about the recent developments with regard to the comedian’s health in a conversation with News18 Showsha. “His brain nerves were swollen last night and there was water in the brain too. But doctors have controlled the situation now. This all happened last night (Wednesday night). Doctors tried to cope with it. There are issues in his heart too and therefore he cannot be provided a heavy dose (of medicines). He is still on a ventilator. Doctors are trying all they could so that he can survive," he told us.

For the unversed, Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 9 following which he was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi. Srivastava’s team confirmed that he suffered a heart attack while working out at the time. It was later revealed that Raju was working out on the treadmill when had the stroke.

Raju Srivastava is a popular name on the comedy circuit and is widely loved for his impersonation of Bollywood actors and political leaders. He also participated in several comedy shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

