Raju Srivastava No More: Comedian's Funeral To Be Held In Delhi On Thursday

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday morning, over a month after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi where he breathed his last. While the nation is mourning the great loss, it has now been reported that Srivastava’s last rites will be held in Delhi on Thursday i.e September 22.

Reportedly, the comedian’s family was contemplating taking Raju’s body to Mumbai. However, it has now been decided that Srivastava’s body will be taken to Dashratpuri near Dwarka later today. His funeral will take place tomorrow at the Nigam Bodh ghat in the national capital and the last rites will begin at 9:30 am.

Talking about the same, Raju’s brother-in-law told Indiatoday.in, “In the morning, his BP dropped and then he was given CPR. At first he responded to it but later collapsed. The ventilator was supposed to be removed in 2-3 days. Medicine doses had also been decreased." “The funeral will be held in Delhi," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and penned down a heartfelt tribute to the comedian. He shared a throwback picture of the late comedian and wrote, “Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

For the unversed, Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 9 following which he was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi. Later, Srivastava’s team confirmed that he suffered a heart attack while working out. “He was working out on the treadmill around 11-11:30 when he had the stroke. He is stable now. There is nothing to worry as of now. Doctors are conducting tests, we’ll share more information soon," his team had said. It was later reported that the comedian suffered immense brain damage too.

