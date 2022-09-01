Raju Srivastava's Friend: Comedian Opened Eyes Recently But His Condition Needs To Improve

Raju Srivastava is currently admitted to New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). However, the comedian opened his eyes a few days ago. In a recent interview, Srivastava’s close family friend Dr Aneel Morarka revealed the same but also added that the comedian’s condition needs to improve.

“He opened his eyes a few days ago, but his condition needs to improve. The doctors are trying their best and we are all praying that he recovers soon. Hopefully, he will be out of danger and will be well soon. I was in Delhi with him for many days but now I have come back to Mumbai," Aneel said as quoted by E-Times.

Raju’s close friend also mentioned that even though the comedian had an infection, it has been cured now. “Rajuji developed an infection a few days back, but that was cured in some time. He had got fever and that’s why the team is now taking utmost precautions to not let anyone come inside. Only his wife and daughter are allowed inside. They also meet him with a lot of precautions because currently in this condition, it is important that he does not get any infection, and his health improves," he added.

Last week, Raju Srivastava’s manager Maqbool also told News18 Showsha that the comedian has gained ‘partial consciousness’ since his brain and body have started responding. “It’s not like he got up, sat down and is now talking. But his body has now started responding to his brain. This was the only big problem due to which he was unable to gain consciousness but this has happened now (brain is working with the body)," he told us.

For the unversed, Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 9 following which he was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi. Srivastava’s team confirmed that he suffered a heart attack while working out at the time. It was later revealed that the comedian was working out on the treadmill when had the stroke.

Raju Srivastava is a popular name on the comedy circuit and is widely loved for his impersonation of Bollywood actors and political leaders. He also participated in several comedy shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

