Raju Srivastava Passes Away: Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon to Maine Pyar Kia, Top 5 Film Appearances

Following a long battle for his life at New Delhi's All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), comedian Raju Srivastav passed away at the age of 58 on Wednesday, September 21. Raju Srivastav suffered a heart attack while working out at the gym of a Delhi hotel on August 9. The comedian remained on the life support system and was reported to be responding to medication.

However, his condition did not improve. After over a month of battle in the hospital, the actor was declared dead at 10:20 am today, as per the hospital. As we remember the ace comedian, let us revisit some of his movie appearances.

Bombay To Goa

The 2007 release feature Raju alongside other popular names of the Indian stand-up circle including Sunil Pal, and Ahsaan Qureshi. Raju essayed the character named Anthony Gonsalves in the movie that revolved around a bus journey from Mumbai to Goa.

Maine Pyar Kia

While Raju already made an appearance in Anil Kapoor-starrer Tezaab, director Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kia gave him some recognition. He essayed the role of truck driver Shambhu who was one of the henchmen of the local goon in the stone mine where Salman Khan goes to work in the second half of the film. Maine Pyar Kiya went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year of its release and is still regarded as a cult movie.

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

Raju Srivastav played the role of Kareena Kapoor's house help in the 2003 release Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. Despite limited screen time, he managed to give comic relief to the audience. This Sooraj Barjatya directorial also featured Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan and Pankaj Kapoor.

Big Brother

In director Guddu Dhanoa's 2007 release Big brother, Raju Srivastav played the role of an auto driver. The film starred Sunny Deol in the lead role and was packed with old-school Bollywood action.

Waah! Tera Kya Kehna

In the 2002 release, Wah Tera Kya Kehna Raju Srivastav was seen sharing screen space with the likes of Kader Khan Govinda and Raveena Tandon.

