Bharti Singh Gets Teary-Eyed, Kapil Sharma Consoles Her At Raju Srivastava's Prayer Meet

Raju Srivastava’s family held a prayer meeting for the late comedian on Sunday in Mumbai. Several of Srivastava’s friends and industry colleagues attended the prayer meet to pay their last respects. Among others, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma were also snapped as they arrived at the venue.

In a video that is shared on social media by one of the paparazzo accounts, Bharti Singh can be seen teary-eyed. She is also accompanied by Kapil Sharma who can be seen consoling her. Bharti’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa can also be seen supporting her. Later in the video, Kapil keeps emotional Bharti close as they walk back after meeting Srivastava’s family.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, other celebrities who attended Raju Srivastava’s prayer meeting include Johnny Lever, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kay Kay Menon, Ehsaan Qureshi and Kiku Sharda.

Earlier on Sunday, Raju Srivastava’s daughter Antara also shared that the family will soon return to Delhi and later a puja will also be held at their Kanpur Residence too. “We will be back in Delhi soon. A lot of rituals are in the offing. Kanpur was Dad’s home. So, we have to do puja there too," she told E-Times.

Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi. He was admitted in the hospital on August 9 following a heart attack. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, actors Ravi Kishan, Shekhar Suman and Vicky Kaushal, and The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri also paid tribute to the late comedian.

Advertisement

Raju Srivastava was a popular name in the comedy circuit. Having starred in a few films in the 90s and 2000s, he went on to become a household name when he appeared in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He went on to star in several other comedy shows, including Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here