Raju Srivastava Remains Critical and Still On Ventilator, PM Modi Dials His Wife

Comedian Raju Srivastava continues to be on ventilator support as his situation remains critical even on Friday. Srivastava is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi where he is being treated under the supervision of senior doctors. As Raju Srivastava remains unconscious for over 46 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly dialed his wife to enquire about the comedian’s health. As reported by E-Times, PM Modi offered full support to Srivastava’s family.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also had a telephonic conversation with Raju Srivastava’s wife and assured her of all help. Later in the day, defense minister Rajnath Singh also dialed the AIIMS director to enquire about the comedian’s health condition.

On Wednesday, comedian Sunil Pal also shared Raju’s health update via a social media video and said, “He was admitted on time. By God’s grace, his health is way better now. He is out of danger." He further added, “Raju Bhai get well soon. We all love you. Your health should be fine soon. His recovery is a great news for all of us."

For the unversed, Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 9 and was rushed to AIIMS hospital in Delhi. Later, Srivastava’s team confirmed that he suffered a heart attack while working out. “He was working out on the treadmill around 11-11:30 when he had the stroke. He is stable now. There is nothing to worry as of now. Doctors are conducting tests, we’ll share more information soon," his team said. It was later reported that the comedian suffered immense brain damage too after cardiac arrest.

Raju Srivastava is a popular name on the comedy circuit and is widely loved for his impersonation of Bollywood actors and political leaders. He also participated in several comedy shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

