Raju Srivastava Still On Ventilator, Doctors And Family Concerned

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava has been on the ventilator since August 10. Last month, Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack and was admitted to AIIMS Delhi. He has not regained consciousness since. According to sources in AIIMS, his health is gradually getting better, but his lack of consciousness is a matter of concern for the doctors and family.

According to AIIMS sources, Raju Srivastava’s condition is still critical. Raju has been on the ventilator since August 10. Sources also said that he had a fever due to an infection, which has now been cured. However, his condition has not improved much.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Raju Srivastava fell unconscious during a workout at a gym in a Delhi hotel on August 10. He was taken to AIIMS hospital, where the doctors informed him that he suffered a heart attack. Doctors at AIIMS performed an angioplasty on August 10, but his health remains critical.

Recently, in an interview with Bombay Times, Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha talked about his health and said, “All I can say is that his condition is stable, and he is still on a ventilator. The medical team is doing their best and we all want your prayers so that he recovers and is back with us." Only Shikha is allowed to meet Raju Srivastava with proper precautions.

Earlier, there were reports that Raju Srivastava was taken off the ventilator. However, his family refuted the reports and issued a statement. The statement read, “He has been on a ventilator, it was never taken off. He is stable and we are hoping that his condition improves. People should not believe the rumours doing the rounds about his gaining consciousness. Such stories should not be spread, it affects the morale of his dear ones. Rajuji is a fighter, and he will fight this out and get better."

Advertisement

Raju Srivastava has been a part of many Bollywood films and shows. His comic timing is unmatchable, and he is one of the most popular comedians in India.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here