Raju Srivastava's Daughter Reveals 'Daddy Did Not Speak Anything In The Hospital'

Raju Srivastava’s daughter Antara has spoken about her late father for the first time. In a recent interview, Antara revealed how her father did not speak anything while he was hospitalised for over a month. She also added that it is a very tough time for her family and that her mother is ‘not fine’.

“I am flying down with Mummy tonight to Mumbai. She is not fine. It is a very tough time for us," Raju’s daughter told E-Times.

“Daddy didn’t speak anything in the hospital," she added.

Reportedly, Raju Srivastava’s prayer meet will be held in Mumbai today, September 25 at ISCKON Juhu. During the conversation, Srivastava’s daughter shared that another puja will be held in Kanpur also later. “We will be back in Delhi soon. A lot of rituals are in the offing. Kanpur was Dad’s home. So, we have to do puja there too," she revealed.

Earlier, Raju’s wife Shikha also said that the late comedian was truly a fighter. “I am not able to talk right now. What can I share or say now? He fought very hard, I was really hoping and praying to see him come out of this. But, that has not happened. All I can say is that he was a true fighter," she had said.

Raju Srivastava breathed his last on September 21 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi where he was admitted on August 9 following a heart attack. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, actors Ravi Kishan, Shekhar Suman and Vicky Kaushal, and The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri also paid tribute to the late comedian.

Raju Srivastava was a popular name. Having starred in a few films in the 90s and 2000s, he went on to become a household name when he appeared in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He went on to star in several other comedy shows, including Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

