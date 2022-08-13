Raju Srivastava's Family Issues Statement Asking All To Ignore Rumours: 'His Condition Is Stable'

Comedian Raju Srivastava’s family has issued a statement sharing his health update and asking all not to believe in rumours. The statement mentions that Srivastava’s condition is stable as doctors are doing the best they can.

“Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji’s condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him. – Raju Srivastava’s Family," the statement reads.

Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 9 and was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi. Later, Srivastava’s team confirmed that he suffered a heart attack while working out. “He was working out on the treadmill around 11-11:30 when he had the stroke. He is stable now. There is nothing to worry as of now. Doctors are conducting tests, we’ll share more information soon," his team said. It was later reported that the comedian suffered immense brain damage too after cardiac arrest. Raju remains unconscious ever since he has been hospitalised. He is currently on ventilator support.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly dialed his wife to enquire about the comedian’s health and offered full support to Srivastava’s family. Prior to him, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also had a telephonic conversation with Raju Srivastava’s wife and assured her of all help. Besides this, defense minister had Rajnath Singh also dialed the AIIMS director to enquire about the comedian’s health condition.

Raju Srivastava is a popular name on the comedy circuit and is widely loved for his impersonation of Bollywood actors and political leaders. He also participated in several comedy shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

