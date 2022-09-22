Raju Srivastava's Funeral: Fan Asks Sunil Pal For a Selfie At The Crematorium, Leaves Comedian Shocked

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21, over a month after he suffered a cardiac arrest. His final rites were held on Thursday morning at Delhi’s Nigam Bodh Ghat. While fans and friends gathered to bid final goodbye to their favourite comedian, Sunil Pal also reached the crematorium centre to pay his last respects.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Pal was left shocked when a fan asked him for a selfie at the crematorium centre. Following this, somebody from Sunil Pal’s team asked the fan to leave and let the family grieve in peace.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Sunil Pal recalled working with Srivastava and said, “We did a lot of stage shows together, participated in reality shows and even did films together. He always made sure people would have a smile on their face. He had an amazing sense of humour and would often entertain everyone. I still recall the days when we did The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He was, is and will always remain the king of stand up comedy."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, actors Ravi Kishan, Shekhar Suman and Vicky Kaushal, and The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri also paid tribute to the late comedian.

Raju Srivastava breathed his last on September 21 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi where he was admitted on August 9 following a heart attack.

Raju Srivastava was a popular name. Having starred in a few films in the 90s and 2000s, he went on to become a household name when he appeared in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He went on to star in several other comedy shows, including Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil. The comedian received appreciation from many stars and political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

