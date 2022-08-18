Raju Srivastava's Manager Slams Death Rumours, Rubbishes Reports of Comedian Being Brain Dead | Exclusive

Raju Srivastava’s manager Maqbool has rubbished death rumours of the comedian. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Srivastava’s manager said, “There is nothing of such sort. A team of doctors is working to retrieve him."

“At 2 am on Wednesday, doctors informed us that he was critical but it’s been 16 hours now, and doctors are working on his treatment," he added.

His manager also addressed reports claiming Raju Srivastava is brain dead. “There is nothing like this. He is unconscious. There was swelling in his brain nerves. With some medicines, he was unable to respond. Then some injections were given which caused swelling in some of his brain nerves. Doctors are treating it," he told us.

Maqbool also urged all to be careful in the ‘selection of their words’ and asked all to think of Raju’s family too before spreading any rumour.

Earlier today, Raju Srivastava’s manager opened up about the recent developments with regard to the comedian’s health. “His brain nerves were swollen last night and there was water in the brain too. But doctors have controlled the situation now. This all happened last night (Wednesday night). Doctors tried to cope with it. There are issues in his heart too and therefore he cannot be provided a heavy dose (of medicines). He is still on a ventilator. Doctors are trying all they could so that he can survive."

For the unversed, Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 9 following which he was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi. Srivastava’s team confirmed that he suffered a heart attack while working out at the time.

“He was working out on the treadmill around 11-11:30 when he had the stroke. He is stable now. There is nothing to worry as of now. Doctors are conducting tests, we’ll share more information soon," his team said. It was later reported that the comedian suffered immense brain damage too after cardiac arrest.

Raju Srivastava is a popular name on the comedy circuit and is widely loved for his impersonation of Bollywood actors and political leaders. He also participated in several comedy shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

