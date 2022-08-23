Raju Srivastava’s Security Beefed Up After a Fan Entered ICU To Take Selfie With Comedian: Reports

It’s been over 13 days since comedian Raju Srivastava is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. If recent reports are to be believed, Srivastava’s security has been beefed up and more security guards have been deployed outside his room. A report by DNA claims that an unidentified man entered Raju’s room recently to take selfies with the comedian. However, this person was later detained by the hospital staff. The news portal also claims that the incident has left Raju Srivastava’s family shocked and worried.

For the unversed, Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 9 following which he was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi. Srivastava’s team confirmed that he suffered a heart attack while working out at the time. It was later revealed that Raju was working out on the treadmill when had the stroke.

Advertisement

On Monday, Shekhar Suman shared Srivastava’s health update and mentioned that even though the comedian is still unconscious, his organs are now functioning normally. “Today’s update on Raju according to his family members.. his organs are functioning normally. Though still unconscious, doctor says, he is supposedly improving steadily. Mahadev ki kripa. Har Har Mahadev🙏🙏🙏" he wrote.

Prior to this, Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha Srivastava also issued a statement and assured all that her husband’s condition is stable. “He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes. My sincere request is kindly do not spread rumours. It affects our morale. We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best and Raju ji is supporting them, He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity," she told news agency PTI.

Advertisement

Raju Srivastava is a popular name on the comedy circuit and is widely loved for his impersonation of Bollywood actors and political leaders. He also participated in several comedy shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here