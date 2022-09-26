Raju Srivastava's Wife Breaks Down At His Prayer Meet In Mumbai, Says 'Mere Toh Zindagi Chali Gaye'

Raju Srivastava’s family held a prayer meeting in Mumbai on Sunday in memory of the late comedian. Several of Srivastava’s friends and colleagues from the industry attended the prayer meeting. Among others, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Johnny Lever, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kay Kay Menon, Ehsaan Qureshi and Kiku Sharda were snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived to pay their respects to the late comedian. However, there is one video from the prayer meet that has left everyone teary-eyed.

A video from Raju Srivastava’s prayer meet has now emerged on social media in which his wife looks inconsolable as she breaks down remembering her late husband. “There is nothing left to say. My life has ended now. Everyone prayed for him, doctors also tried their best, we all tried our best. They all made us laugh and I am sure in heaven too they are making everyone laugh. Rest in peace. Thank you! His friends have supported us a lot," she can be heard saying in the video clip.

Earlier on Sunday, Raju Srivastava’s daughter Antara also revealed how her father did not speak anything while he was hospitalised for over a month. “Daddy didn’t speak anything in the hospital," she told E-Times.

Raju Srivastava’s family will now return to Delhi and in the coming days, a puja will also be held in their Kanpur Residence. “We will be back in Delhi soon. A lot of rituals are in the offing. Kanpur was Dad’s home. So, we have to do puja there too," Antara had said.

Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi. He was admitted in the hospital on August 9 following a heart attack. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, actors Ravi Kishan, Shekhar Suman and Vicky Kaushal, and The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri also paid tribute to the late comedian.

Raju Srivastava was a popular name in the comedy circuit. Having starred in a few films in the 90s and 2000s, he went on to become a household name when he appeared in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He went on to star in several other comedy shows, including Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

