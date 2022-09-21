Raju Srivastava's Wife Calls Him a 'True Fighter', Says 'He Fought Very Hard'

Raju Srivastava’s demise has left his family, friends, fans and the entire nation in deep shock and grief. While the nation is mourning a great loss, his wife Shikha has now said that the late comedian was truly a fighter. She mentioned that she was hoping for her husband to come out of this medical situation and added that she was praying for it.

“I am not able to talk right now. What can I share or say now? He fought very hard, I was really hoping and praying to see him come out of this. But, that has not happened. All I can say is that he was a true fighter," Shikha Srivastava told E-Times.

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday morning, over a month after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi where he breathed his last. “In the morning, his BP dropped and then he was given CPR. At first he responded to it but later collapsed. The ventilator was supposed to be removed in 2-3 days. Medicine doses had also been decreased," Raju’s brother-in-law told Indiatoday.in.

Meanwhile, the comedian’s body will be taken to Dashratpuri near Dwarka later today. His funeral will take place tomorrow at the Nigam Bodh ghat in the national capital and the last rites will begin at 9:30 am.

Soon after the news of Srivastava’s death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and penned down a heartfelt tribute. He shared a throwback picture with the late comedian and wrote, “Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

