Raju Srivastava’s Wife Shikha to Fly Down to Mumbai For Late Comedian’s Prayer Meet

Comedian Raju Srivastava’s untimely demise has left everyone in shock. Srivastava, who was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of AIIMS on August 10, died on Wednesday. His family, close friends and industry members bid him a tearful adieu during his last rights which were performed at Delhi’s Nigam Bodh Ghat on Thursday. The iconic comedian’s prayer meet will be held in Mumbai and just like his last rites, his prayer meet will also have a large turnout of actors, filmmakers and TV producers.

As per a report in ETimes, The Srivastavas are chalking out the details for the solemn occasion and Raju’s wife is expected to be flying out to Mumbai mostly tomorrow. The prayer meet will be held on Sunday (September 25) at ISCKON JUHU.

A source of the news outlet, who belongs to TV, told that Raju’s wife felt that since Raju operated from Mumbai, it will be only fitting to hold the meet in Mumbai as that would enable his colleagues and well-wishers to pay their last respect. There was a long discussion about this in the family as it is not easy for his wife to take the trip but they eventually went for it. The family has made its travel plans. The exact details will be announced by Srivastava’s family by tonight.

Raju Srivastava breathed his last on September 21 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi where he was admitted on August 9 following a heart attack. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, actors Ravi Kishan, Shekhar Suman and Vicky Kaushal, and The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri also paid tribute to the late comedian.

Raju Srivastava was a popular name. Having starred in a few films in the 90s and 2000s, he went on to become a household name when he appeared in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He went on to star in several other comedy shows, including Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

