Rakesh Gopan’s Thimingala Vetta To Go On Floors On This Date In Vizhinjam

Filmmaker Rakesh Gopan has carved a niche for himself in the Malayalam film industry with the success of his 2014 film 100 Degree Celsius. Now, he is all set to don the director’s hat, once again, for his upcoming project, titled Thimingala Vetta. Touted to be a political satire, Thimingala Vetta will reportedly be shot in Kerala’s Vizhinjam region, which is located in the Thiruvananthapuram district. The film is said to be going on floors from December 21, this year. Besides direction, Rakesh has also written the Mollywood film.

Thimingala Vetta boasts of Anoop Menon, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Ramesh Pisharody, and Baiju Santhosh as the four central characters. Malayalam actress Radhika Radhakrishnan, who is known for her excellent cameo appearance in the 2022 superhit movie Appan, has also been roped in to play the female lead in this Rakesh Gopan directorial.

In addition to them, the makers are also reportedly in talks with a renowned actor, who is not from Mollywood, for the film. The yet-to-be-released film is produced by Sajimon Parayil under the banner of VMR Films. Thimingala Vetta marks Sajimon’s second big-screen venture under VMR Films.

Some media reports even suggest that apart from the main location of the shoot, which is Vizhinjam, Thimingala Vetta will be filmed in some parts of Jaipur and Mumbai, too. While Pradeep Nair has been onboarded as the cinematographer, acclaimed composer Bijipal is responsible for scoring the film’s music, with lyrics penned by BK Harinarayan.

Besides the four male actors and Radhika Radhakrishnan as the female lead, Thimingala Vetta will also feature Nandhu, Vijayaraghavan, Kunjikrishnan, Jagadish, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Kottayam Ramesh in key roles. Further details about the film have been kept under wraps as of yet.

