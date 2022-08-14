Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Death: When Big Bull Taught Alia Bhatt About Stock Market, Said 'Market Is Like Woman'

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, dubbed the Big Bull of Dalal, died on Sunday. The veteran investor, known for his ‘Midas touch’, passed away at 62 and was suffering from kidney ailments. While he had invested in several industries in the country, Jhunjhunwala had also invested in a few entertainment-related companies and films. However, one of his popular crossovers with Bollywood was his interview with Alia Bhatt.

The Brahmastra actress doubled up as an interviewer in 2017 on the occasion of Diwali. Alia Bhatt was seen talking to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala about his life, his milestones, and more. While Alia was intrigued about his life, she confessed midway into the conversation that she wasn’t aware of the stock market.

Advertisement

Jhunjhunwala helped Bhatt understand the market by comparing it with women. “You know stock market is like (a_ woman, always commanding, always mysteries, always uncertain, always volatile, always exciting. So if you want to perform well in the stock market… see stock markets is as much about psychology as about reality. So unless you… I have a temperament where you can adjust to the stock market, you cannot succeed and the only king is the market. There are no other kings in the markets. All those try to become kings of the stock market, go to Arthur Road Jail," he said, when Bhatt interviewed him for ET Now.

“So market is the king and you cannot have a good relationship with the woman by probating her. The only way you can have her is by respecting her, by understanding her, by adjusting with her. That is why market is like woman. I have two interests in life — markets and women. Both are concerned with four letter words – markets with the risk and woman with love," he added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, tributes have started coming in for the ace investor from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to billionaire Gautam Adani, among others.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here