Rakesh Roshan Finally Reacts to ‘Karan Arjun’ Nod in SRK's Pathaan, Says 'Didn't Get Time To...'

It was a roaring comeback for the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, after a 4-year-long hiatus in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. Cinema-goers continue to praise the action thriller, and now filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has praised the film and shared his reaction to the ‘Karan-Arjun’ reference in the movie.

In an interview with ETimes, Rakesh Roshan was asked about his reaction to the ‘Bhaag Pathaan Bhaag’ dialogue by Salman Khan. The dialogue is a straight reference from Rakesh Roshan’s directorial, Karan Arjun, where Salman Khan’s character, Karan says, “Bhaag Arjun Bhaag" to SRK. Reacting to this superhit dialogue, the filmmaker said, “I was so engrossed in the film that I didn’t get the time to think."

Seems like Siddharth Anand’s directorial has left the industry stalwart impressed. He said, “I loved the performance of SRK, Deepika, John and Dimple Kapadia, the film’s music, Siddharth Anand’s direction and Aditya Chopra’s trust in Siddharth’s vision."

Vasan Bala, who watched Pathaan in theatres on Wednesday, called the scene between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the film one of the greatest moments in the cinema hall. The director was taken back to the 1995 film Karan Arjun directed by Rakesh Roshan, which featured the two actors as brothers. Coincidentally, Rakesh also happened to watch the film in the same theatre as Vasan.

Recently, even filmmaker Vasan Bala shared the ‘greatest meta moments’ by dropping a photo to celebrate the presence of Rakesh Roshan during the iconic moment. The director was surprised by the movie’s reference and excitedly shared that even Rakesh Roshan was at the theatre to watch the film.

His Instagram post read, “SK (Salman Khan) says, ‘Bhaag Pathaan Bhaag’ and this happens as Rakesh Roshan is in the cinema hall! Come on! Mere Karan Arjun aagaye!" Along with it, he penned, “One of the greatest Meta Moments in the cinema hall for me. Ever!"

Actor and son of Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacted by dropping clap emojis while Abhimanyu Dassani commented, “Feels". A user wrote, “Woah! You are truly the king and lover of meta-film references". Another one said, “Yes yes. That scene was a full Karan Arjun vibe".

Pathaan is an action-thriller from Aditya Chopra’s spy universe. It features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. Salman Khan from Tiger has a cameo appearance in this film. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films production.

