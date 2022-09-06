Rakesh Roshan on Why Bollywood Films Are Not Working: 'We Should Learn from Pushpa, RRR Success'

It is a celebration time for the elite Roshan family as filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has turned a year older on Tuesday, September 6. On the special occasion of his 73rd birthday, the director indulged in a fun chat with Bollywood Hungama to open up about his birthday plans, while doing so, Rakesh Roshan also candidly listed a few reasons for the ongoing debate of Hindi movies not working at the box office.

According to the filmmaker, people in the industry have begun to make movies on niche topics that are appealing to only a minuscule section of society. Due to this, a large section of the audience is getting left out. Another major problem that the filmmaker finds is the reduction of songs from movies. He recalled a time when Bollywood movies would feature up to 6 songs, that helped actors to turn into superstars.

He said, “That (Hindi films are not working) is because people are making films that they and their friends like to watch. They are picking subjects that appeal to a very minuscule section of the audience. A big chunk of the audience cannot relate to it. Another major problem is that the songs are going out of the film. Or the songs are relegated to the background and at times, only the mukhda is played. Earlier, there used to be 6 songs. These songs would help the actors turn into superstars."

Rakesh Roshan pointed out how heroes in old classics would get recognised due to the songs of the film. The reduction of music has made it difficult for actors to become superstars. He spoke highly of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Dev Anand, and many more to prove his point. He continued, “Whenever you listen to old classics, you remember the heroes who featured in those songs. Nowadays, since there are no songs, people don’t remember heroes. As a result, becoming a superstar is very difficult at present. You see the songs of Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Dev Anand, Sanjeev Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor etc. Their songs used to be such an integral part of the movie and they played a huge role in making their film a super-duper hit."

Rakesh Roshan highlighted that movies like RRR and Pushpa had become successful using the same phenomena. He explained, “Take Pushpa or RRR for example. Each and every song became a craze. So we should learn (from its success)." During the same interaction, Rakesh Roshan revealed that there’s no big plan for his birthday, but the Roshan family will assemble together for puja at home.

On the special day, he recalled the late Rishi Kapoor and revealed how they’d celebrate their birthdays together. Until two years ago, Roshan’s birthday used to be a whole week of celebration. He revealed, “We will have a Pooja at home and a family get-together. When Rishi Kapoor was there, his birthday used to fall on September 4. So that was the day we used to have a big party. September 5 was the birthday of another friend of mine. He stays in London and he used to fly down to Mumbai to celebrate with us. And on the 6th is my birthday. So the whole week, we used to celebrate."

On the professional front, Rakesh Roshan is helming the fourth instalment of the superhero film, Krrish 4. In the last part, the main protagonist welcomed a baby into their lives. It is likely that the upcoming film will be based on the adventurous exploits of Krrish’s son.

