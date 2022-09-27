Rakesh Roshan Watches Son Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Goes 'Wow' As He Shares His Review

Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, is one of Bollywood’s most anticipated films. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, is all set to be released on September 30. A celebrity screening of the film was recently held, and many notable dignitaries, including Rakesh Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, were stopped at the event. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan found Vikram Vedha terrific as he took to Twitter to give his review of the film.

Rakesh Rohan has shared the poster of the film and penned a note revealing how much he liked the film. He wrote, “Saw Vikram Vedha TERRIFIC credit to the director, actors and the team. WOW". Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the filmmaker shared his review of the film, netizens were quick enough to reveal that they too are eager to watch the film. Some of the users revealed that they are just counting days, while some are even more excited. One of the users wrote, “Yay. Can’t wait", while another user wrote, “Can’t wait, sir, 4 more days! Counting". Take a look at a few more comments below.

Rakesh Roshan wasn’t the only celebrity who has shared his review of the film. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also went on to give fans a review about Vikram Vedha. The actress on Instagram shared the poster and wrote, “Best film, best actors, best story, best directors. What a film (along with red heart and fire emojis). Blockbuster". She also tagged the cast members with the note.

In the upcoming movie, Hrithik Roshan will play a ruthless gangster named Vedha, while Saif Ali Khan will play a cop named Vikram. The plot revolves around a tough cop who sets out to find and kill an equally tough gangster. Aside from the two Bollywood stars, the film will also star Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in crucial roles. The film will be released in theatres on September 30, 2022.

