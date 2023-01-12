Rakhi Sawant Adds ‘Fatima’ To Her Name After Getting Married To Adil Durrani

Rakhi Sawant often makes headlines with her controversial statements and bold attitude. The Bigg Boss Marathi 4 star took Instagram by storm after announcing her marriage to Adil Durrani. The couple tied the knot in a low-key court wedding, away from the limelight. Now, Rakhi and Adil’s pictures posing with their marriage certificate have left social media buzzing.

Take a look:

Rakhi has now added ‘Fatima’ to her name. She embraced Islam and changed her name during her nikaah with Adil Durrani. According to a photo of their marriage certificate shared by Telly Talk, Rakhi has now changed her name to ‘Rakhi Sawant Fatima’.

In a recent interview, Rakhi Sawant opened up about her fear of changing her religion. Rakhi told ETimes, “We are husband and wife and still staying together. A lot is happening between us that I don’t want to reveal now. I shall open the cards when the time is right. I want to remain married to Adil and I am sure about that. I have seen a few things that make me feel that a lot has happened."

She further told the online portal that they got married in July last year. “I remained tightlipped for the past seven months since he refused to disclose it. I don’t know why is he doing this," shared Rakhi.

Previously, Rakhi Sawant was married to Ritesh. She had announced her wedding to Ritesh in the Bigg Boss house. However, the couple parted ways shortly after the reality show ended. Rakhi Sawant confirmed her separation from Ritesh in February 2022. She also issued a statement in which she claimed that “a lot happened" between them after Bigg Boss.

