Rakhi Sawant-Adil Khan Durrani Relationship Timeline: The Ups and Downs of Controversial Couple

Rakhi Sawant is one of the most well-known celebrities in the industry. In May, Rakhi declared her love for Mysore-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani at an event. She video-called Adil Khan Durrani and introduced the paps to him, later the couple tied the knot. The two were often spotted together in the city, however, things went downhill for the duo as Rakhi recently accused her husband of cheating. Here's a look at how Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani met, married and fell apart.

When romance blossomed between Rakhi and Adil

It all began in May 2022 when Rakhi Sawant made Adil Khan Durrani meet paps. Rakhi revealed that she was no longer single. This came barely two months after her break-up with Ritesh Singh. While she was speaking to the photographers about him, he was seen cuddling with her. When asked about Rakhi, Adil revealed, “She is a very nice female. She is very down-to-earth." Meanwhile, Rakhi said, “Jab God deta hai, chappar faad kar data hai."

Adil gifts Rakhi a BMW

The actress was also gifted a BMW by Adil. She posted a video and wrote, “Thank you so much my dear friend Shelly Lather raj bhai and Adil Khan Durrani for giving me such a great surprise! Thanks a ton means a lot to me! God bless."

Rakhi and Adil move in together

During an interview with ETimes TV, Rakhi revealed, “Haan, Adil aur main saath saath hain aur ek saath rehte hain (Yes Adil and I are together, and we live together). She also added that they began living together after their Dubai trip, where she went to meet his parents.

Rakhi ties the knot with Adil

In January the actress revealed that she has tied the knot with her beau Adil Khan Durrani. She shared pictures from their private ceremony and revealed, “Finally, I’m happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil." In one of the photos, Rakhi and Adil can be seen holding what appears to be their wedding certificate and posing for the camera. They are also wearing garlands around their neck. Rakhi is seen in another photo signing documents while dressed in a red suit.

Rakhi embraces Islam for Adil

After the couple married according to Islamic rituals, a photo of their wedding certificate went viral. Rakhi and Adil's private nikah was revealed to have taken place on May 29, 2022. She has even changed her name to ‘Rakhi Sawant Fatima’.

Trouble in paradise

Rakhi recently accused Adil of having an extramarital affair. She revealed that the girl in his life was the reason for their secret marriage. But she declared that she had had enough. Adil's affair, according to Rakhi, has destroyed their marriage and he is threatening to leave her. Rakhi filed additional criminal charges against Adil on Monday (February 6), telling the media that her husband had left her after cheating on her.

