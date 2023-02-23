Home » News » Movies » Rakhi Says Adil’s Family Isn’t Accepting Her; Mani Ratnam Calls Rajamouli His Inspiration for Ponniyin Selvan

Rakhi Says Adil's Family Isn't Accepting Her; Mani Ratnam Calls Rajamouli His Inspiration for Ponniyin Selvan

Rakhi Sawant claims Adil Khan's family isn't accepting her; Mani Ratnam credits SS Rajamouli for his Poniyin Selvan inspiration, the biggest newsmakers of the day.

February 23, 2023

Rakhi Sawant and her husband Adil Durrani are making the headlines for several weeks now for their marriage. Rakhi announced her marriage to Adil suddenly but the announcement was quickly followed by her claiming that Adil left her. They reunited after a couple of days but later Rakhi claimed that Adil has an affair and someone is trying to come between them. Both of them levelled several allegations against each other. Now, in a recent media interaction, Rakhi claimed that Adil’s family is not accepting her due to religious differences.

Kiara Advani’s mother Genevieve Advani is celebrating her birthday today and the actress did not waste any time wishing her on this special day. At midnight, the new bride took her Instagram handle to share several unseen photos from her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra, featuring her mom, dad, her brother and the groom.

Tamil actor Vishal had a near-death experience on the sets of his upcoming film titled Mark Antony after a prop vehicle lost control. The Veeramae Vaagai Soodum actor took to Twitter and shared a video in which he was seen filming a scene with a prop vehicle. In the scene, Vishal had to drop to the ground while the vehicle would enter the sets. While Vishal completed his scene, the truck couldn’t come to a standstill.

Recently Alia Bhatt slammed a media portal for sharing her pictures from inside her house. The ‘privacy breach’ has become a topic of discussion among the film fraternity. Many Bollywood celebrities, like Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Janhvi Kapoor, and others too shared their thoughts. Now, during a recent media interaction at the Lokmat Digital Creator Awards, Shehnaaz Gill was asked to give her opinion about the same.

Director Mani Ratnam called SS Rajamouli his inspiration for Ponniyin Selvan. The legendary filmmakers were seated together with director Sukumar at the South India Media and Entertainment Summit held in Chennai recently. During the panel, hosted by actress Anu Haasan, the filmmakers spoke about cinema and fielded a few questions from the audience as well. One of the questions was addressed to the Roja director, asking him ‘one thing that has made a huge impact’ on him in a positive way.

