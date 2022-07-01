Rakhi Sawant Feels Alia-Ranbir’s Baby Will Be 'Competition' To Kareena-Saif’s Son Taimur

Recently, Rakhi Sawant attended the International Iconic Awards 2022. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani to the event. During the press interaction at the event, Rakhi, being her candid self, claimed that Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur and Alia's baby will be compared in the future.

While talking about the pregnancy news of Alia Bhatt, she said that her baby will be born beautiful. “I want to say that Alia ka baby bhut Khoobsurat hoga, Taimur toh bhut hi Khoobsurat hai. Ab Alia ke baby aur Taimur mein competition honai wala hai, (I want to say that Alia’s baby will be born beautiful, Taimur is handsome as well. But there will be competition between Alia’s and Taimur),” she said.

Rakhi also wisecracked and said, if she has a baby there will be a competition between the three. “But I must tell you ki mera baby hoga toh hum teeno mein competition hoga, (I must tell you, if I have a baby then, there will be a competition between the three of them.)”

Rakhi also said that Alia is a good friend and if she ever becomes a mother, Alia will turn Maasi. She then pulled Adil closer and jokingly said that for the time being, he is her baby

Rakhi is known for her bold and unique style statements. For the awards night, Rakhi donned a pink sparkly sequence raincoat dress paired with a red belt and red ankle-length boots.

Speaking to the media, Rakhi mentioned that she loves to experiment with her looks. She also mentioned that she usually prefers to wear a well-established brand, but she also wants to support upcoming designers.

Rakhi grabbed all the limelight during her stint in Bigg Boss with her ex-husband Ritesh Singh. She introduced Ritesh as her husband for the first time inside the house.

However, in February this year, she called quits with him due to rifts between the couple. Now she is officially dating businessman Adil Khan Durrani.

Meanwhile, power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child. After making the big announcement, Alia also thanked everyone for showering the couple with love and blessings on social media.

