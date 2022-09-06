Rakhi Sawant and Beau Adil Khan's Romantic Photoshoot Go Viral After Days Former's Surgery

Rakhi Sawant and her beau Adil Khan have been making headlines for a long time now. The two are often spotted together and never shy away from expressing love towards one another in public. However, Rakhi and Adil will now be seen together in a music video titled Tu mere dil me rehne ke layak nahi hai. For the same, the duo recently had a photoshoot in Mumbai pictures and videos of which are now going viral on social media.

Rakhi can be seen posing in a pink outfit as she kept her make-up minimal. On the other hand, Adil stunned in all-black attire. Needless to say, the two look hottest in the viral videos. In one of the clips, Adil can also be seen kissing Rakhi’s shoulder as they pose for the lens. In another video, he held Rakhi close as the two looked into each other’s eyes.

Following the photo shoot, Rakhi Sawant interacted with the paparazzi and talked about her recent surgery too. “I am not well. I had a very big surgery. I was in the hospital for 7-8 days. I had a very big surgery. But work has to go on. My stitches are still there. I am still shooting. I am in pain. I am here for production people and Adil," she said as quoted by E-Times.

“I was waiting for this operation for 2.5 years. I couldn’t do it due to Corona and then I went to Bigg Boss. Gaanth thi ek, it has been removed now. Before the next Bigg Boss, I thought main operation karwa lun," she added.

Recently when Rakhi was hospitalised, she also went live on social media when she had also asked her to pray for her quick recovery. “I am admitted to the hospital. Adil is with me. Pray for me ki mein jaldi ghar chali jaon, jaldi theek ho jaon (Pray that I recover soon to return home). I underwent surgery for my stomach but I am fine now," she had said.

