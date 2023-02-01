Home » News » Movies » Rakhi Sawant And Husband Adil Khan Durrani's Romantic Video Is Pure Couple Goals

Rakhi Sawant And Husband Adil Khan Durrani's Romantic Video Is Pure Couple Goals

The clip starts with Adil looking at the menu and Rakhi leaning on him.

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 13:48 IST

Mumbai, India

Rakhi Sawant fans have reacted to the video.
Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant has a huge fan base, and she often makes headlines for her professional as well as personal life. Rakhi Sawant’s personal life has attracted love from her fans. Ever since the actress married her longtime beau Adil Khan Durrani, their images have taken social media by storm. The 44-year-old actress has been posting photos and videos from her marital life. Rakhi Sawant updates her fans with the duo’s mushy pictures and videos.

Lately, a video of them has again gone viral on social media. In the video, it seems the couple is sitting in a hotel. The clip starts with Adil looking at the menu and Rakhi leaning on him, asking him to pose for the video. In the clip, Rakhi tries to kiss Adil, who felt a little awkward. Further, Adil hugs Rakhi, brightening her face.

Rakhi Sawant fans have reacted to the video. A user wrote, “Aap donon ko kabhi koi judaa na karen hamesha aise raho kabhi kisi ki baton per aakar ek dusre ko mat chhodana sach mein bahut pyare Ho." Another user wrote, “Hm aap logo ke ek sath dekh ke bahut khushi hoti hai so cute."

Rakhi Sawant was earlier married to Ritesh Singh. As Singh was already married and had a child, her previous marriage was illegal. Following their appearance together on Salman Khan’s reality series Bigg Boss 15, they both went their separate ways. Since last year, Rakhi has been frequently seen with Adil and has shared lovely Instagram posts with him.

