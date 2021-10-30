Rakhi Sawant and Urfi Javed Pose Together at FilmFare Middle East Achievers Night

Former Bigg Boss contestants Rakhi Sawant and Urfi Javed, who are currently in Dubai to attend the FilmFare Middle East Achievers Night, posed together for a picture. While Urfi wore a short pink dress, Rakhi opted for a long white dress which had a head cover. “Yeah Habibi yeah Habibi," Rakhi wrote alongside the pictures.

Earlier, Rakhi had taken to Instagram to share a video of her look from the awards night. In the video, Rakhi called herself a “barbie doll".

Urfi, too, had taken to Instagram to share a video in her outfit. In the video, the actress and social media influencer can be seen standing behind a curtain and then making an entry and giving different poses for the camera. “We put up this look in one day! Cannot thank my team enough for making me look fabulous! My look for filmfare achiever’s night!," she wrote in the caption. She wore a black off-shoulder gown.

Meanwhile, Rakhi was seen in season 1 and 14 of Bigg Boss. Whereas, Urfi was a participant on Bigg Boss OTT.

