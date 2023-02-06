After days of turmoil, arguments and allegations, Rakhi Sawant has announced that she and her husband Adil Khan Durrani have parted ways. Rakhi was talking to a media portal on Monday when she alleged that Adil has been living with another woman and shared that he has finally left her.

“The other day, he asked me to apologise in the media. He told me that he will come back only if I apologise. He told me that he will leave everything and will come back but he did not return," Rakhi told Bollywood Bubble.

“He is staying with that girl. Shame on that girl. Finally, Adil has left me. Now, I have shared everything with media," the actress added.

Earlier, the 44-year-old also claimed that her ‘marriage is in danger’ as her husband was involved in an extramarital affair. “Through you all, I would like to warn the girl in Adil’s life, who took advantage of the situation, when I was in Bigg Boss Marathi 4. I won’t take her name, but when the time is right, I will show all their photos. Adil made me remain silent about our marriage for eight months because of his affair with that woman. I was silent till now. He denied our marriage, and later because of media he got scared and accepted our wedding," she said.

Later, Adil also reacted to Rakhi’s allegations and accused her of mistreating him too. “Doesn’t mean if I don’t talk about a woman back I am wrong. It’s only because I respect my religion and I have learned to respect women. The day I open my mouth and speak what I am going through and what is she doing with me she can’t even open her mouth after that. So the only reason she wants to come every day and tell people that Adil is bad bad and bad," a part of his statement read.

Rakhi Sawant left everyone surprised in January this year when she announced her wedding with Adil Khan. While pictures of her and Adil’s court marriage surfaced online, the Bigg Boss fame later revealed that the two actually tied the knot in July last year.

