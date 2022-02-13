Rakhi Sawant Announces Separation from Husband Ritesh, Says 'A Lot Happened' After Bigg Boss 15

Rakhi Sawant has announced her separation from her husband Ritesh on the eve of Valentine’s Day. The actress and Bigg Boss 15 alum issued a statement on her Instagram confirming the split. While she did not delve into the reasons behind the split, Rakhi hinted that a lot unfolded after Bigg Boss 15 came to an end. She added that she wasn’t ‘aware of certain things’ and that they tried to work their differences out but the relationship didn’t work out.

“Dear fans and well wishers, just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Bigg Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately," she said.

Advertisement

“I’m really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always!" Rakhi added.

Rakhi first mentioned Ritesh in Bigg Boss 14. She informed fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestants and the audiences that she was married to a man named Ritesh. She had also revealed that he was previously married to someone and has a son with her. Rakhi kept his identity under the wraps for months. However, she introduced him to the world on Bigg Boss 15. He entered the house as a wild card entry and participated in the show for a few weeks before he was eliminated. During his stint in Bigg Boss 15, Ritesh was accused of domestic violence by his first wife.

Advertisement

Speaking with India Today in December, Ritesh claimed, “About my first wife, it’s not just now, but she has been troubling me since 2017. Mujhe phansa rahi hai aur har tarike ke allegations laga chuki hai. I will do a detailed press conference on the same and expose her truth. Then I would want people to judge who is right and who is wrong. In such cases, usually, the guy is termed wrong, which is not the case. I have faced a lot of problems because of this woman. I will reveal everything about all that she’s done to me."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.