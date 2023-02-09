Rakhi Sawant and her husband Adil Khan Durrani have been ruling the headlines for the last few days. It all started after Bigg Boss fame accused her husband of domestic violence and cheating. While Adil was arrested earlier this week, an old video of the duo has now surfaced online in which Rakhi can be seen asking Adil to return her amount.

“Mujhe profit nahi chahiye. Profit aap rakho. Mujhe sirf mere paise chahiye. Mera hard earned money hai. Mere khoon ki kamayi hai (I do not need profit. You keep the profit. I just need my money. It is my hard-earned money)," Rakhi can be heard saying in the video. In the clip, Adil can also be seen promising Rakhi that he will return her money ‘within four months’.

Soon after the video was shared online by a paparazzo account, Rakhi reacted to it and wrote, “I made this video when he was not giving my money he is using all money on other woman’s my hard on money."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier today, Rakhi levelled fresh allegations against Adil and claimed that he threatened to kill her. “He used to beat me saying, “Mujhe hero banao". He’d tell me to tell everyone that he is a big businessman and that he has given me a house to stay etc. And if I don’t do that, he said that he won’t marry me and won’t behave well with me. He also told me that he’ll sleep with other women and make videos of it and send to me and that I’ll die of a heart attack because of jealousy," Rakhi told E-times.

“On top of that, he said, ‘Mere against gayi toh pachaas hazaar dekar truck se kuchalwa dunga.’ (If you go against me then I’ll pay someone 50000 and get you run over by a truck)," the actress added.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani left everyone surprised in January this year when they announced her wedding. While pictures of their court marriage surfaced online, the Bigg Boss fame later revealed that the two had actually tied the knot in July last year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here