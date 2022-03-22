Rakhi Sawant Asks Urfi Javed To Perfrom RRR's Naatu Naatu In Bold Plunging Dress, See Her Reaction

Rakhi Sawant and Urfi Javed were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Both the stars, who are paparazzi’s favourite ladies lately, were seen interacting with the cameramen present outside of what appeared to be a restaurant. While Urfi pulled out another scandalous outfit — a red plunging dress with high heels — from her closet that drew eyeballs, Rakhi opted for a much more casual look for the evening.

After chatting a little, Rakhi asked Urfi to join her in performing the hook step of Naatu Naatu from RRR. Pointing out that Aamir Khan couldn’t perfectly recreate the step when he had joined Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan for a RRR promotional event, Rakhi suggested she and Urfi recreate the steps. “Aamir Khan kar nahi paaye (Aamir Khan couldn’t do it,)" Rakhi told Urfi. However, Urfi was not on board. The Bigg Boss OTT alum repeatedly turned down the suggestion owing to her high heels and short dress. However, Rakhi performed the step with her friend.

The video also featured Rakhi chasing away a fan who was trying to take a selfie with Urfi. A fan had approached Urfi to take a picture with her but Rakhi asked him to leave immediately and not to look at her ‘friend.’

Urfi is known for her bold choices but is also mostly trolled for her choices. This time too, Urfi was trolled for her bold outfit. “Why does Urfi wear these clothes…she always looks so uncomfortable," asked a social media user. “What is Urfi actually doing? She doesn’t even appear often on tv? Why dress up in weird outfits and Market herself like this? What is her goal? Seriously," added another.

Meanwhile, Rakhi was recently in the news when she walked the red carpet of the Indian Television Academy Awards. She was seen dancing with Ranveer Singh and showering Alia Bhatt with love for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

